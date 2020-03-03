Crowder finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four boards, and four assists in 30 minutes of a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Crowder finished tied with Jimmy Butler for his team's scoring lead despite coming off the bench in large part due to an effective night from deep against the Bucks. His nine trey attempts were the second most he's had since joining the Heat in early February. He'll look to keep his hot streak going Wednesday against the Magic.