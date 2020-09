Crowder finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five boards, three assists and one block in 31 minutes of a 118-115 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

Crowder continued to pour it in from deep, knocking down six treys in the contest. Through four games, he's attempted just two from inside the arc. Crowder has mostly been a secondary player in the offense, but the Bucks' defense keeps giving him plenty of looks from deep. Game 5 is on Tuesday.