Crowder recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 109-100 Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Crowder was originally questionable for Game 2, but ended up having a nice performance, leading the team in rebounds. So far in the series, Crowder has totaled 18 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 49 minutes.