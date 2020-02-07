Heat's Jae Crowder: Unlikely to play Friday
Crowder is not expected to make his Heat debut Friday against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Crowder and the other new additions will have to wait a bit longer before taking the court for Miami. Assuming Crowder is out as anticipated, his next opportunity to play arrives Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
