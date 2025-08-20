The Heat and Young agreed to a deal Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After appearing in five games during the Las Vegas Summer League, Young was waived by the Bulls but has been able to find an opportunity elsewhere. The 24-year-old guard will compete for a two-way spot with the Heat ahead of training camp, so it's possible most of his playing time will come in the G League in 2025-26. Over 43 G League appearances last year, Young averaged 21.7 points, 7.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.