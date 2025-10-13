Young registered 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 preseason loss to Orlando.

Young looked sharp on the offensive end and finished second on his squad in scoring on a night where a handful of key starters received a night off to rest. The Maryland product inked a contract with the Heat in August and is fighting to take hold of one of the team's two-way slots, and Sunday's showing will most certainly help his case.