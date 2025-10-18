Young agreed to a two-way contract with the Heat on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Young joined the Heat on an Exhibit 10 contract in August, which has now been converted to a two-way pact. The 25-year-old point guard appeared in 43 G League outings between the Grand Rapids Gold and Windy City Bulls last season, during which he averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 34.1 minutes per game.