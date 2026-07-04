Heat's Jahmir Young: Plays well in SL win

Young finished with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals over 28 minutes in Friday's 88-87 California Classic Summer League victory over San Antonio.

Young tied rookie Ryan Conwell with a game-high 21 points. Although Young committed four turnovers, he made amends by amassing three steals while shooting an efficient 42.9 percent from deep. The 25-year-old appeared in 14 regular-season games for Miami in 2025-26, averaging 1.8 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.1 steals across 4.1 minutes. The Heat declined Young's $2.41 million option, making him an unrestricted free agent. Still, he could earn another two-way contract or at least get a chance to try out for the team in training camp.