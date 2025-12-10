Jaquez posted 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 loss to Orlando.

Jaquez cooled off after his 27-point performance Saturday, but has been putting up career numbers all season, averaging 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks across 29.2 minutes. He figures to be one of the most important contributors among the second unit for Miami.