Jaquez supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 loss to the Bulls.

Jaquez filled up the box score during Saturday's loss, leading the Heat in assists while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind Pelle Larsson (22 points) and Bam Adebayo (21 points). Jaquez has averaged 18.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 32.0 minutes per game over his last four outings.