Jaquez produced 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Rockets.

Jaquez has started in eight of Miami's last nine games due to Jimmy Butler's recent injuries, but the former UCLA standout has been nothing short of outstanding in a more significant role. One of the most productive rookies thus far, Jaquez has averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game in his 12 starts this season.