Jaquez produced 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over the Bulls.

Jaquez put forth an efficient and productive effort, posting the second-highest scoring output of his young career. Knocking down three triples marked a season high and boosted his average to 35.7 percent from beyond the arc this season. Jaquez's shooting development is notable progression after he connected on just 31.7 percent of 2.8 threes per game at UCLA last year.