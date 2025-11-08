Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Available to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaquez (ankle) will be available to play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Jaquez limped off the floor during the closing minute of Friday's game after tweaking his ankle, but he'll power through it and get out there for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Jaquez has been in a groove over the past two, scoring in double figures while dishing out the dimes, and he's shot 17-29 from the field over the hot stretch.
