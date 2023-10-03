Jaquez (shoulder) confirmed he's healthy ahead of his first NBA training camp, Anthony Chang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez suffered a left shoulder injury that ended his summer league experience early, but he's acknowledged that he's ready for training camp. "After summer league, it still took some time to get back," said Jaquez. "But when I ended up coming here to Miami to start working out and getting into training, it started feeling a lot better. I'm good right now. I've been healthy, I've been working out every day with the team. I'm just trying to get in the best shape possible." Jaquez will be competing with the likes of Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic for playing time this fall.