Jaquez is not in Miami's starting lineup against New York on Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez started in Friday's loss to the Celtics and finished with 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four turnovers across 36 minutes. However, with Andrew Wiggins (back) cleared to return, Jaquez will revert to a bench role for Sunday's road tilt. Since Dec. 1, Jaquez has averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.8 minutes per game.