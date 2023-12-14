Jaquez registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 win over the Hornets.

Jaquez led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and assists while finishing two dimes short of a double-double along with a half-dozen rebounds to lead the second unit. Jaquez posted a season-high assist mark while tallying his 10th game of the year with 15 or more points. Jaquez finished with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time this season.