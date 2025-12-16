Jaquez produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 106-96 loss to the Raptors.

Jaquez's fantasy value has taken a hit while the Heat have gotten healthier, though his minutes have remained fairly consistent. Over his last seven appearances, the versatile forward has averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.