Jaquez (groin) tallied six points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Knicks.

After starting in 12 of his prior 13 appearances before missing six straight games with a left groin strain, Jaquez came off the bench in his return to action Saturday. Though he made a mark on the defensive end with the pair of steals and blocks, Jaquez's usage sat at just 9.4 percent on the day, well below his season-long rate of 18.2 percent. Before missing time with the groin strain, Jaquez had benefited from an expanded role on the offensive end while both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro missed time, but Butler and Herro are now back to full health. Additionally, the Heat recently acquired another high-usage player in Terry Rozier, and with Bam Adebayo also still on hand, Jaquez looks as though he'll fall further down in the offensive hierarchy than he had prior to suffering the injury. With that in mind, Jaquez may be hard-pressed to maintain his season-long average of 13.8 points per game, which had already been propped up by 51.2 percent shooting from the field.