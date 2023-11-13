Jaquez recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 32 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 win over the Spurs.

With Jimmy Butler (personal) making his return from a one-game absence, Jaquez moved to the bench and saw his usage drop from 23.9 percent in Saturday's win over the Hawks to 16.3 percent Sunday. However, due to Kyle Lowry (rest) getting the night off and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee) remaining out, Jaquez's playing time remained fairly stable for the game before, and he was able to make up for the downturn in offense by ratcheting up his defensive production. Lowry should be back in action Tuesday in Charlotte, and though Jaquez could end up pushing below 30 minutes as a result, he should at least have a path to a consistent 20-to-25-minute role while the returns of Herro and Martin appear to be further off.