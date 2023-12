Jaquez (illness) will play Saturday against Utah, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez was initially added to the injury report due to an illness, but it won't force him to miss Saturday's action. The rookie is averaging 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five contests, though it's unclear if he'll make a fifth straight start with Jimmy Butler (calf) still listed as questionable.