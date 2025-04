Jaquez isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez will return to his regular reserve role Wednesday after nabbing a spot start in the Heat's regular-season finale. In 66 games this season, Jaquez averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 20.7 minutes.