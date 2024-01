Jaquez (groin) will play but will come off the bench in Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez will make his return following a six-game absence due to a groin injury. The rookie forward is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.