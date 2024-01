Jaquez isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez will come off the bench in his first game Saturday after a six-game absence due to a groin injury. The rookie forward is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.