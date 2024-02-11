Jaquez will start at forward for the Heat in Sunday's game against the Celtics.

He'll re-enter the starting five for the first time since making his return to action in late January following a six-game absence due to a strained left groin. While coming off the bench in Miami's last seven games, Jaquez has seen his playing time and fantasy value take a big hit, with the rookie averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 three-pointers in 25.3 minutes per game over that stretch. He'll likely see a temporary spike as he moves back to the top unit in place of Jimmy Butler (personal), who is out Sunday while he takes a leave of absence from the Heat following the death of a family matter. Butler is uncertain to be available for either of the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break (Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wednesday in Philadelphia), so Jaquez could have some appeal as a streamer beyond Sunday's contest.