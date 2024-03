Jaquez is probable for Friday's game against Portland due to an ankle injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez continues to manage knee and ankle injuries, but he's missed just one game since the beginning of February. Over his last 26 appearances (five starts), Jaquez has averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes per game.