Jaquez had 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 win over Phoenix.

Jaquez led the Heat with eight dimes Tuesday, his most in a game since Dec. 29 against the Nuggets (11) and finished fourth on the team in scoring behind Bam Adebayo (29 points), Norman Powell (27 points) and Tyler Herro (23 points). Jaquez is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists -- all career highs -- over 28.8 minutes per game this season while coming off the bench.