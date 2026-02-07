Jaquez finished Friday's 98-96 loss to the Celtics with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and seven rebounds over 31 minutes.

Jaquez put together an all-around performance Friday, leading the Heat in assists while co-leading the team in rebounds with Bam Adebayo. Friday marked the 12th time this season that Jaquez dished at least seven dimes in a game, and the third-year pro has scored in double digits in seven consecutive contests. Over that seven-game span, he has averaged 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.7 steals over 29.4 minutes per game.