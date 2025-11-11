Jaquez popped off for 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, two blocks and two turnovers in 33 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Jaquez, who posted his fourth 20-point game this season, brought some great energy off the bench in this one, immediately impacting the game with his playmaking, aggression on the glass and active hands on defense. He drilled a clutch shot with seven seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, and he then came through again with another big bucket in the closing minute of overtime to put Miami up by three. Donovan Mitchell then countered with an wild, miracle three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to tie it up, but Andrew Wiggins was able to seal the deal with a game-winning, alley-oop jam on Miami's final inbounds play.