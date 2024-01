Jaquez (groin) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Jaquez has missed the last two games and is in danger of missing a third straight. Prior to the injury, the rookie found himself in a groove, averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks across 33.9 minutes in his last seven games (all starts). If Jaquez is sidelined, expect Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith to all see extended minutes.