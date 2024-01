Jaquez (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez will likely miss a fifth straight game due to a left groin strain. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that Jaquez is without a timetable to return, so until he logs a full practice, Jaquez can likely be considered doubtful for future contests as well. Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith (foot) are candidates for increased roles until Jaquez returns.