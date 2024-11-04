Jaquez (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez was a late addition to the injury report due to a stomach illness and will ultimately miss his first game of the season. He's averaged 25.2 minutes per game off the bench over his first five appearances. In Jaquez's absence, Kevin Love, who's cleared to make his season debut after missing time due to personal reasons, could enter the rotation, or Jaquez's missing minutes could be dished out to a few players, including Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks, Josh Richardson and rookie Pelle Larsson.