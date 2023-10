Jaquez logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 preseason win over Charlotte.

Jaquez looked very poised with the ball in his hands and put together a promising performance. Miami lost a good bit of depth during the offseason, so Jaquez will have an opportunity to carve out a sizable role.