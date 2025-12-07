Jaquez chipped in 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-111 loss to the Kings.

With Tyler Herro (toe), Davion Mitchell (groin) and Pelle Larsson (hip) sidelined, Jaquez logged a season-high-tying 35 minutes off the bench. The third-year forward delivered an extremely efficient performance and led the Heat in scoring, while just two of the team's starters finished in double figures in the loss. Jaquez has recorded 20-plus minutes in four straight games, averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 27.8 minutes per game during that span.