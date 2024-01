Jaquez notched 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Clippers.

Jaquez hails from the Los Angeles area, and he was able to enjoy a starting role in his homecoming with Jimmy Butler (foot) sidelined. The rookie has logged five starts over the past six games, averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2,0 assists and 1.5 steals over the span.