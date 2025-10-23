Jaquez amassed 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 125-121 loss to Orlando.

Jaquez led all bench players in minutes and rebounds, and tied with Simone Fontecchio to pace the rest of the second unit in scoring. He also played seven more minutes than starter Nikola Jovic, indicating that despite not starting, Jaquez still has an important role within the team moving forward.