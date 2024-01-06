Jaquez closed with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 113-97 loss to Phoenix.

The Heat struggled badly on offense and didn't even reach the 100-point plateau, and while Jaquez's numbers didn't stand out, he was efficient and missed just two of his seven attempts from the field. Jaquez has done a good job when called upon a starting duty, and he should remain in that role if Jimmy Butler (foot) remains unavailable against the Rockets on Monday.