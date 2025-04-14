Jaquez recorded 41 points (17-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 loss to Washington.

With Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and other key Heat players resting ahead of the Play-In Tournament, Jaquez stepped up with a career-best scoring effort in a losing cause. The second-year wing hadn't scored more than 14 points or attempted more than 10 field goals in a game since Jan. 9 however, so Sunday's massive volume isn't likely to be repeated in the postseason even if he retains a significant role in Miami's rotation.