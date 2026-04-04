Jaquez totaled 32 points (12-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 152-136 victory over the Wizards.

The third-year wing set a new season high in points and led all scorers on the afternoon, taking advantage of the defensive attention Washington paid to Bam Adebayo after the center poured in 83 points the last time the two teams met. Jaquez has scored in double digits in six straight games as the engine of the Heat's second unit, averaging 19.0 points, 5.2 boards, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 threes in 26.7 minutes over that stretch.