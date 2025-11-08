Jaquez chipped in 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Friday's 126-108 win over the Hornets.

This was arguably Jaquez's best performance of the season, but unfortunately, he tweaked his left ankle during the closing minute of regulation and limped his way to the locker room. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, but there's a chance both he and Norman Powell (ankle) could be missing in action after both suffered ankle sprains. That would create a ton of opportunity for Nikola Jovic, particularly if Bam Adebayo (foot) is out again.