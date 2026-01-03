Jaquez exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to an apparent right lower leg injury, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez stepped on an opposing player's foot and appeared to turn his ankle before limping to the locker room with 6:28 remaining in the second. If the 24-year-old swingman isn't cleared to check back in, Dru Smith and Simone Fontecchio are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.