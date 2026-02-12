Jaquez closed with 23 points (10-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Pelicans.

Jaquez led the Heat in scoring, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. Despite making just one start in 2025-26, the third-year forward has maintained a stable role as Miami's sixth man and should continue to handle extra ball-handling duties if Tyler Herro (ribs) isn't cleared to return post-All-Star break. Over his last 10 contests, Jaquez has averaged 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.