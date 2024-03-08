Jaquez amassed 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Mavericks.

It's the first time in nearly two months that Jacquez has drained multiple three-pointers, as his last such performance came Jan. 10 against the Thunder. The rookie forward has been able to make a contribution despite his recent shooting woes from long distance, and over the last 12 games he's averaging 11.0 points, 4.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 threes in 28.8 minutes a contest.