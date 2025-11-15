Jaquez logged 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during the Heat's 140-132 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Jaquez did a little bit of everything during Friday's loss, and the third-year pro finished second on the Heat in points, rebounds and assists behind Norman Powell (38 points), Kel'el Ware (10 rebounds) and Davion Mitchell (10 assists), respectively. Jaquez has enjoyed a larger role off the bench due in large part to the absence of Tyler Herro (heel) to start the 2025-26 campaign. Through eight games in November, Jaquez has averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 30.8 minutes per contest.