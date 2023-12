Jaquez provided 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and one assist in 24 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 116-114 victory over Charlotte.

Uncharacteristically, Jaquez contributed little outside of points, although his aggressiveness was on display defensively prior to fouling out Monday. The rookie has scored at least 14 points in nine of his past 10 games, hitting 46.9 percent of 3.2 triples per game over that span.