Jaquez will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Kings.
The 23-year-old will supplant Nikola Jovic in the starting five on Monday. Jaquez has started in four outings for the Heat this season, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists across 27.8 minutes per contest.
