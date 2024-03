Jaquez will start Sunday's game against the Pistons.

With Jimmy Butler (foot) and Nikola Jovic (hamstring) sidelined, Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith will join the starting lineup. As a starter this season (17 games), Jaquez has averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.