Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Good to go Monday
Jaquez (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Jaquez has been officially cleared to return Monday from a two-game absence due to a left knee sprain. His return means there will be fewer minutes in the Heat's rotation available for Pelle Larsson and Simone Fontecchio.