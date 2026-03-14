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Jaquez (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Jaquez was a late addition to the injury report due to left hip tightness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up Saturday. Over six March appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game off the bench.

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