Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaquez (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Jaquez was a late addition to the injury report due to left hip tightness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up Saturday. Over six March appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Late addition to injury report•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Stays hot in victory•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Balanced output in win•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Nets nine points with three dimes•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Fills up box score in win•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Dishes seven dimes vs. Boston•