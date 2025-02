Jaquez (illness) said he'll be available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaquez was held out of Monday's contest due to illness, but he'll be back in action against OKC. In the four games leading up to his absence, Jaquez averaged 9.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 20.5 minutes.