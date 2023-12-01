Jaquez closed Thursday's 142-132 win over Indiana with 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes.

It was a career-best scoring effort for the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, as Jaquez continues to take advantage of Tyler Herro's absence due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old is averaging 32.4 minutes in 11 games since Herro was sidelined with 16.0 points, 4.6 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals, plus a 53.8/46.2/90.0 shooting line that belies his status as a rookie. Herro should be back in the lineup early in December, but Jaquez doesn't figure to give up his increased role in the rotation easily.